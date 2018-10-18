Antibiotic Resistant Salmonella Outbreak In Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Be on alert, Tri-State...there's a salmonella outbreak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois that is resistant to several antibiotics. According to our media partners at Eyewitness News, reports from the CDC claims that at least 92 people in 29 states have been become sick after coming into contact with raw chicken products (which is great because that is what I meal prepped for lunch this week).

Eyewitness News reported that the bacteria was found in live chickens. This salmonella outbreak includes pet food, chicken pieces, ground chicken, and whole chickens.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported. However, after several lab tests, they have yet to be able to identify a common supplier or the source of the affected chicken. We will keep you updated with developments as we get them.

I would say play it safe and avoid eating chicken until they can track down a source. This is some kind of super-strain of salmonella that isn't even able to be treated with several antibiotics. I have never had salmonella, but from what I hear, it's not nowhere near pleasant. So consider this a "better safe than sorry" scenario.

Source: Eyewitness News