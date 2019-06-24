Afternoon Dessert Cruise on Patoka Lake

Patoka Lake is great place to escape this Sunday and enjoy an Afternoon Dessert Cruise.

The Patoka Pride will be heading out on the lake with desserts and a cash bar beginning at 2 pm (Eastern) from the Patoka Lake Marina for only two hours.

Enjoy a sweet cruise lazing on the Patoka Lake aboard their climate controlled tour boat with your girlfriends, family, and buddies! Cost is $30 per person and is a family friendly event.

Make your reservations asap! Tickets are available on their website: Patoka Lake Marina and Lodging or call to reserve your spot now at: 812-685-2203. Tickets include dessert and a two hour cruise. Beverages are available for purchase at the bar on the boat.