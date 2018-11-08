A Series Of Auto Thefts Happened Last Night In Henderson

Folks in Henderson might want to make sure their vehicles are locked up and all valuables are taken out after a few automobiles were stolen last night.

According to the Henderson Police Department, two vehicles and two trailers were stolen in multiple locations last night. Below are the descriptions of the stolen items:

No word yet on if the Henderson Police Department believe these thefts are related or not. If you spot these cars/trailers, you are asked to contact the Henderson Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Anonymous Hotline!