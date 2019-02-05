Full 2019 Lincoln Amphitheatre Scheduled Released

Courtesy of Andy Wilson with Bohlsen Group

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2019 performance series will continue to feature a diverse lineup of performances highlighted by appearances by platinum, gold, and mainstream artists.

Molly Hatchet, John Waite, Henry Lee Summer, Ben and Noel Haggard, the sons of Country Music Hall of Fame member Merle Haggard, are some of the artists who will be performing in Lincoln City.

Additionally, after a strong two-year run of Billy Edd Wheeler’s Young Abe Lincoln, the venue is retiring the iconic play and will debut a new Lincoln-based production in 2019 entitled Here I Grew Up. The production will run five times in late June and early July and will be produced locally by Actor’s Community Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

“It is vital we are continuing to attract people from across the nation to Indiana, and the Lincoln Amphitheatre is one of our assets that is striving to accomplish that goal,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. “By having a wide range of performances included in the lineup, Hoosiers and visitors alike can find a reason to check out the venue.”

The 2019 performance series marks the fourth summer of a unique partnership and management agreement between the Indiana Office of Tourism Development and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Attendance figures have jumped 40 percent from 2016, the inaugural full season of the agreement between the two state agencies, to 2018. In 2018, the venue sold out seven of its nine music performances and sold tickets in 18 states and at least 157 Indiana municipalities.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2019 Performance Series is:

Saturday, May 18, 2019: Departure – a tribute to Journey, presented in part by the Thermwood Corporation

Saturday, June 1, 2019: Molly Hatchet, presented by the Perry & Spencer County Community Foundations

Saturday, June 15, 2019: Toys in the Attic – a tribute to Aerosmith, presented by Mulzer Crushed Stone

June 28, 29, and July 11, 12 and 13: Here I Grew Up, presented by Best Home Furnishings & the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association

Saturday, July 27, 2019: Purple Veins – A tribute to Prince, presented by Ivy Tech Community College

Saturday, August 10, 2019: Ben & Noel Haggard, presented in part by MasterBrand Cabinets

Saturday, August 24, 2019: John Waite with special guest Henry Lee Summer, presented by Kimball International

Saturday, August 31, 2019: Celebrate the Sounds of the Summer of ’69, presented by Kyana Woodstock

Saturday, September 7, 2019: the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, presented by the Spencer & Perry County Community Foundations

Saturday, September 28, 2019: Hard Day’s Night – a tribute to the Beatles, presented in part by Kimball Electronics

Saturday, October 12, 2019: Ghostbusters – a special 35th anniversary screening, presented by the Friends of Lincoln State Park.

Individual tickets for the 2019 Lincoln Amphitheatre performance series are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com. Ticket prices are inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating. VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available for purchase at each event.

