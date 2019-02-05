Indiana Firebirds Release Schedule for Inaugural Season

We've known for a few months that indoor football was returning to Evansville with the announcement of that the Indiana Firebirds will be part of the National Gridiron League back in September. We've also known since mid-January the team will play their first home game inside the Ford Center on April 12th. Now we know how the rest of their season will play out with the release of the full schedule.

Like the NFL, the team will play a 16-game schedule split between eight home games and eight road games. The team will kick off their season April 6th in St. Charles, Missouri before their home opener the following Friday. Here's the full schedule from the team's website:

(Home games in BOLD)

Saturday, April 6th at 8:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Saint Louis Stampede

Friday, April 12th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Mississippi Mudcats

Saturday, Apr 20th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Georgia Wildcats

Saturday, April 27th at 8:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Arkansas Twisters

Saturday, May 4th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Texas Bighorns

Sunday, May 12th at 2:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Indiana Blue Bombers

Sunday, May 26th at 3:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Mississippi Mudcats

Saturday, June 1st at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Virginia Iron Horses

Saturday, June 8th at 8:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Saint Louis Stampede

Saturday, June 15th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Pennsylvania Pioneers

Saturday, June 22nd at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Virginia Destroyers

Saturday, June 29th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Indiana Blue Bombers

Saturday, July 6th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Virginia Destroyers

Saturday, July 13th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds at Virginia Iron Horses

Saturday, July 20th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Pennsylvania Pioneers

Saturday, July 27th at 7:15pm - Indiana Firebirds vs Saint Louis Stampede

Tickets for all home games will be available at the Ford Center box office and through the Firebirds website.

[Source: Indiana Firebirds]