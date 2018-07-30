Bark in the Park is happening this Sunday at Bosse Field, and you can enjoy the game with your furry best friend, as dogs are welcome to join! Here's where to get your FREE tickets!

Here's what It Takes a Village had to say on their Facebook page:

The Evansville Otters and It Takes A Village are happy to present Bark in the Park! On Sunday, August 5, 2018, join us to see the Otters take on the Boomers! BRING YOUR DOG to the park with you or we will have ITV adoptable dogs available!! The first 200 people through the gate receives a FREE rally towel! FREE tickets are available at the ITV Rescue Center, 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Tuesday 12-5; Wednesday 12-7; Thursday 12-5; Friday 12-5 and Saturday 10-5. Grab your family and your dog and come on out to enjoy a fun-filled Sunday afternoon in support of ITV!

This is definitely going to be a fun day at Bosse Field!!

