Where are the Best Christmas Lights in the Tri-State? Here’s a Map!

One of my favorite things to do this time of year is driving around to look at Christmas lights. This year I'm even more excited because it's something fun I can do outside of my own home (anyone else have a year long case of cabin fever? Because, same). I know there are a few local homes that my family and I like to look at every year. But where are the absolute BEST Christmas lights in the area? Besides of course the obvious Fantasy of Lights, and Santa Claus Land of Lights, where are the best homes? I found a map that can help you out!

Turns out someone local who is AMAZING and has access to Google has done all of the hard work for us! Click here to view the best lights in the area! Have fun driving around and scoping out all the best light shows!

So get yourself some hot chocolate, load up the car, and pop in Rob Halford's Celestial holiday album (for a more rockin' Christmas) and enjoying the lights. Happy Holidays!

