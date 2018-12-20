Donate Sports Memorabilia to Mattingly Charities

The Mattingly Charities Auction presented by United Companies powered by Handbid is LIVE and progressing nicely! As of today (12/20/18) the following have generously donated and we received an item(s) for the auction.

A very special thank you to: Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, New York Yankees, Buffalo Bills, Rawlings, Walter McCarty, Panini Authentic, Fanatics, Mitchell Bats, Mike Vettraino, James Fiorentino, Hollywood Collectibles, Mint Pros, Italian American Baseball Federation and Schulte Sports.

100% of the auction proceeds will benefit Mattingly Charities efforts to support the underserved of Evansville, Indiana.

If you have an item and/or experience you would like to donate to the annual fundraising auction, it would be greatly appreciated by Don, our Mattingly Charities event team and certainly by the number of underprivileged children served by Mattingly Charities throughout Evansville, Indiana.

You and/or your company would be listed as the donor in the Handbid auction lot. We are posting new items daily. If it is a small item we can always bundle it with other items. It will be greatly appreciated!

Please ship item(s) to:

Mattingly Charities Auction

c/o Schulte Sports

9812 Falls Road / Suite 114

Potomac, MD 20854

We are excited to be utilizing Handbid (www.Handbid.com) to sell event sponsorships, tables and individual tickets, in addition to the auction items. Please visit www.MattinglyCharities.org home page where you will find a link to Handbid. In the meantime, if you haven’t already, download the Handbid mobile auction app via Google Play or Apple iTunes App store, register. So easy and sports fans and collectors throughout the country will be able to bid on the item(s) you donate.