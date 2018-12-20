Remember in the movie Elf when Buddy makes breakfast AND lunch for his new family? Spaghetti, syrup, and candy were all part of the dish. Gross, huh? Well, apparently that is the staple diet of elves everywhere because a local elf, Jingles, left a delicious lunch for his family too that is made up of similar items.

Jessica Metzger

Not wanting to be a poor sport, his boy Simon Metzger took a bite of the elf recipe. Let's just say, it wasn't his favorite. Check it out!