Haunted Wisconsin Road so Scary, You Might Crap Yourself

I mean, it could happen...you never know! Where do you think the term "scare the crap out of you" comes from? HauntedPlaces

Weary Road of Evansville Wisconsin is one of those places, roads, that has creepy written all over it. The history, the stories, the folklore...it's next level. Let's give you some background...

The first story about Weary Road has to deal with teenagers “car surfing”, not slowing down for a curve in time and being killed when they were ejected off the vehicle. That'll do it, forever haunted.

Story two involved teenagers playing chicken, headlights off, high rate of speed heading right at each other.

With both of these stories, there's teenage death...which of course leads to ghosts, and sightings and creepy things. Damn kids.

O.K. so with all this death and gore, next comes the scare. To this day there are these random sightings and bizarre happenings. Let's review:

Phantom motorcycles, cars and trains

Dark figures passing in front of or behind vehicles .

Green glowing near the bridge

Screams and inhuman sounds

Scratches showing up on bodies

Stop your car on the bridge the car won’t start back up again

Had enough, or are you ready for more? Weary Road is located in Evansville, Wisconsin. Behave.