[WATCH] Disney World Through the Years – Vintage TV Commercials

On October 1, 1971, the Walt Disney World Resort officially opened, including Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. To celebrate this magical day in history, let's take a look at some vintage TV commercials! Be warned, this first one is slightly terrifying.

Poor Mike, he was almost a 'Home Alone' prequel!

This one from 2017, is kind of the same theme as the first one, but a lot less creepy.

Here's one from Epcot, in the 1980's, it takes us back in time, to show what the future might've looked like!

This little girl's reaction to Mickey Mouse is pure Disney Magic!

Disney went all-out for the 100th celebration. There were a lot of good commercials that year. Here's one that honors Walt Disney:

Well, now I'm ready to go back!

