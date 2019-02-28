Let's make a difference!

As we all know, animals get out or people surrender them and the Warrick County Animal Control is there to help out! To care for the animals while they are there waiting on their owners to pick them up or if someone has brought them in, it takes a lot of supplies and needs. Warrick County Animal Control is need of a variety of donations!

I have listed below their current/immediate needs and if you can't donate supplies, they always welcome donations!

Items needed most first ....

LYSOL type Wipes

Bathroom Cleaner

Sponges

1 Bottle of Bleach

Dish Washing Liquid

The Usual needs:

***Cheap CLAY CAT LITTER- Please NO Clumping or Scoopable. It ruins the cages and fills the cracks so we can't clean properly.

ANY DRY GRAIN FREE CAT/KITTEN FOOD

Wholesome Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

***PAPER TOWELS

Special Needs:

Still needing

*Long Handled Squeegees with thin black rubber (at least 1 more)

*Long Handled Scrub brushes for the floor (at least 1 more)

*Several Spray Bottles

Normal everyday needs:

4 Health ~or~ Wholesome Cat/Kitten Food prefer grain free

Clay Cat Litter~Cheapest is fine

Canned Cat Food with pop tops

Paper Towels

Beer Flats

Large Bones (or Knuckles)

BUCKLE Collars for Small and Medium Dogs (Buckles are the silver like a belt. We do not use the clip, black, plastic types as the dogs can snap these and get off of the collars)

6 foot Leashes

Frontline, Advantage, Natural Chemistry, Revolution or any other safe flea/tick medication

If you have any of these or can donate, please drop them off at:

Warrick County Animal Control

655 Roth Road

Boonville, Indiana 47601

(812) 897-6107

(SOURCE)