Warrick County Animal Control in Need of Supplies this Spring
Let's make a difference!
As we all know, animals get out or people surrender them and the Warrick County Animal Control is there to help out! To care for the animals while they are there waiting on their owners to pick them up or if someone has brought them in, it takes a lot of supplies and needs. Warrick County Animal Control is need of a variety of donations!
I have listed below their current/immediate needs and if you can't donate supplies, they always welcome donations!
Items needed most first ....
LYSOL type Wipes
Bathroom Cleaner
Sponges
1 Bottle of Bleach
Dish Washing Liquid
The Usual needs:
***Cheap CLAY CAT LITTER- Please NO Clumping or Scoopable. It ruins the cages and fills the cracks so we can't clean properly.
ANY DRY GRAIN FREE CAT/KITTEN FOOD
Wholesome Chicken and Rice Dog Food.
***PAPER TOWELS
Special Needs:
Still needing
*Long Handled Squeegees with thin black rubber (at least 1 more)
*Long Handled Scrub brushes for the floor (at least 1 more)
*Several Spray Bottles
Normal everyday needs:
4 Health ~or~ Wholesome Cat/Kitten Food prefer grain free
Clay Cat Litter~Cheapest is fine
Canned Cat Food with pop tops
Paper Towels
Beer Flats
Large Bones (or Knuckles)
BUCKLE Collars for Small and Medium Dogs (Buckles are the silver like a belt. We do not use the clip, black, plastic types as the dogs can snap these and get off of the collars)
6 foot Leashes
Frontline, Advantage, Natural Chemistry, Revolution or any other safe flea/tick medication
If you have any of these or can donate, please drop them off at:
Warrick County Animal Control
655 Roth Road
Boonville, Indiana 47601
(812) 897-6107