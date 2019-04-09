W.C. Handy Blues Festival Announces 2019 Lineup
The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is set for June 12th-15th at Audubon Mills Park along the riverfront in downtown Henderson with a lineup of 17 acts ready to perform over the four day span while we all chow down on some delicious barbecue!
This year's lineup was released Monday by the Henderson Tourist Commission, and includes the acts below. Plus, as has been the case for the previous 28 festivals, admission to the event is free! All you need to do is bring a few lawn chairs to sit in while you enjoy the music.
The Henderson Tourist Commission says more events included with the festival will be announced sometime in May.
Chicago Plays the Stones
Southern Hospitality
Ruthie Foster
Coco Montoya
Vanessa Collier
Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Jonathon Long
Altered Five Blues Band
Keeshea Pratt Band
Harris James
Jontavious Willis
Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton
Ben Prestage
The Beat Daddys
Gough-Martin Blues Band & Tramp
Blues 4U
[Source: Henderson Tourist Commission]