W.C. Handy Blues Festival Announces 2019 Lineup

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival is set for June 12th-15th at Audubon Mills Park along the riverfront in downtown Henderson with a lineup of 17 acts ready to perform over the four day span while we all chow down on some delicious barbecue!

This year's lineup was released Monday by the Henderson Tourist Commission, and includes the acts below. Plus, as has been the case for the previous 28 festivals, admission to the event is free! All you need to do is bring a few lawn chairs to sit in while you enjoy the music.

The Henderson Tourist Commission says more events included with the festival will be announced sometime in May.

Chicago Plays the Stones

Southern Hospitality

Ruthie Foster

Coco Montoya

Vanessa Collier

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Jonathon Long

Altered Five Blues Band

Keeshea Pratt Band

Harris James

Jontavious Willis

Jerron ‘Blind Boy’ Paxton

Ben Prestage

The Beat Daddys

Gough-Martin Blues Band & Tramp