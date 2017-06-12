Use All Your Local Summer Veggies in this Farmers’ Market Pasta [RECIPE]
I absolutely love going to local farmers' markets and buying fresh produce. But then, I get it all home and I don't know how to use it all!
Last night, I made up a dish that used several of my veggies. And, it was delicious and healthy. So, here's the recipe and I even put a * next to the items you can get at almost any farmers' market! Plus, you can add in whatever additional veggies you enjoy like kale, onion, eggplant, or peppers!
Farmer's Market Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 lb bowtie or rotini pasta (I love Ronzoni brand. You get a whole serving of veggies IN the pasta!)
- 1 lb turkey or pork sweet Italian sausage
- 1 zucchini*
- 1 yellow squash*
- 6 white mushrooms (sliced)
- 2 cloves of garlic*
- 1 sprig fresh oregano (leaves only - optional)*
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil*
- 1/2 pint grape tomatoes or one large tomato diced*
- 2 fresh basil leaves*
- 1/3 cup fresh Mozzarella
- Parmesan cheese for serving
- Salt/pepper
Directions
- Salt and boil water. Cook pasta to manufacturer's directions.
- Cut sausage into bite-size pieces. I use a kitchen scissors because I get the links and it's way easier.
- Dice all your veggies. Reserve mushrooms and tomatoes.
- Heat half of the olive oil in a pan over medium heat. I love ceramic pans!! No stick and healthy.
- Place sausage, zucchini, garlic, yellow squash, and oregano in the sautee pan. Sprinkle with salt/pepper. Cover and cook occasionally turning with a spatula. After five minutes, add mushrooms. Cook covered until there's no longer pink in the sausage. (About 10-12 minutes)
- Drain pasta. Add remaining olive oil and salt/pepper to pasta and stir. Feel free to add in a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
- When the meat and veggies are done cooking, pour them (with any extra juice/oil in pan) over the pasta. Serve with fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, and parmesan!