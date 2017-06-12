I absolutely love going to local farmers' markets and buying fresh produce. But then, I get it all home and I don't know how to use it all!

Last night, I made up a dish that used several of my veggies. And, it was delicious and healthy. So, here's the recipe and I even put a * next to the items you can get at almost any farmers' market! Plus, you can add in whatever additional veggies you enjoy like kale, onion, eggplant, or peppers!

Farmer's Market Pasta

Ingredients

1 lb bowtie or rotini pasta (I love Ronzoni brand. You get a whole serving of veggies IN the pasta!)

1 lb turkey or pork sweet Italian sausage

1 zucchini*

1 yellow squash*

6 white mushrooms (sliced)

2 cloves of garlic*

1 sprig fresh oregano (leaves only - optional)*

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil*

1/2 pint grape tomatoes or one large tomato diced*

2 fresh basil leaves*

1/3 cup fresh Mozzarella

Parmesan cheese for serving

Salt/pepper

Directions