United Caring Services Seeking Volunteers to Prepare Resident Housing

United Caring Services of Evansville needs a few sets of hands to help get a couple of apartments ready for future residents.

The Evansville-based non-profit dedicated to providing shelter and other needs to homeless individuals is in need of "a couple of small crews (of) 3-4 people" to "clean, paint, and get them ready for new tenants."

This would be a great opportunity for church groups or youth groups looking to pick up a few community service hours. For more information or to volunteer, all Neva Jo Balser-Van Meter at (812) 422-0297.

The shelter is also in urgent need of the following items:

Coffee, Sugar & Creamer

Butter, Eggs, Milk, Cheese

Pop top Fruit cups, Applesauce, Vienna Sausages for sack lunches

Mens/Womens Underwear, Bras

Socks and Men’s Shoes (9-12)

Men’s Jeans (28/32 – 36/34)

Backpacks, Bike Locks, Sleeping mat

Twin Sheets and Blankets, Bath Towels

Shampoo, Deodorant, Toothpaste, Disposable Razors, Lice Kits

Toilet Paper, Napkins, Paper towels

Plastic Forks & Spoons, Soup Bowls

Laundry detergent (liquid or powder)

Cleaning Supplies (all-purpose, floor)

For more info on how to make a donation of these items and others, visit the United Caring Services website.