United Caring Services Seeking Volunteers to Prepare Resident Housing
United Caring Services of Evansville needs a few sets of hands to help get a couple of apartments ready for future residents.
The Evansville-based non-profit dedicated to providing shelter and other needs to homeless individuals is in need of "a couple of small crews (of) 3-4 people" to "clean, paint, and get them ready for new tenants."
This would be a great opportunity for church groups or youth groups looking to pick up a few community service hours. For more information or to volunteer, all Neva Jo Balser-Van Meter at (812) 422-0297.
The shelter is also in urgent need of the following items:
- Coffee, Sugar & Creamer
- Butter, Eggs, Milk, Cheese
- Pop top Fruit cups, Applesauce, Vienna Sausages for sack lunches
- Mens/Womens Underwear, Bras
- Socks and Men’s Shoes (9-12)
- Men’s Jeans (28/32 – 36/34)
- Backpacks, Bike Locks, Sleeping mat
- Twin Sheets and Blankets, Bath Towels
- Shampoo, Deodorant, Toothpaste, Disposable Razors, Lice Kits
- Toilet Paper, Napkins, Paper towels
- Plastic Forks & Spoons, Soup Bowls
- Laundry detergent (liquid or powder)
- Cleaning Supplies (all-purpose, floor)
For more info on how to make a donation of these items and others, visit the United Caring Services website.