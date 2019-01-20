Sculptural Furniture Artists Wanted for Downtown Project

The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana are currently accepting proposals from artists to create sculptural furniture for a new downtown rooftop deck. The 212 Main Street Rooftop Art Deck is expected to open this spring. The goal is to install weatherproof tables and seating to be a permanent fixture on the deck. According to the Arts Council:

The ideal proposal(s) will use weather proof materials to create seating and tables to be permanently located on the Art Deck. Furniture must be functional sculpture or artistically designed, and must have a guaranteed lifespan of at least ten (10) years.

The deck will be open during Arts Council business hours and will also be available for use as an outdoor event location. To learn more and to submit your proposal, visit the ArtsCouncil Website.