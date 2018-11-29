Know what the temperature was today when I walked outside? 24 - flipping - degrees! I didn't even have to be out in the cold all that much and my poor nose almost fell off from frostbite! I cannot imagine braving these frigid temps to deliver packages and drive those big delivery trucks this holiday season!

One Newburgh mom (who we shall refer to as Ms. Claus) is trying to make the season a little brighter for our friends and neighbors who are delivering night and day. She set out a basket of snacks and drinks for delivery people.

"I overheard one of the dads who works for UPS talking to another dad at a parents meeting a couple days ago saying he is leaving his house at 4 AM and still delivering at 11 PM every night. How rugged this season is for the as they try to handle shoppers like me!" I wish it was an original idea. I saw it on Pinterest!!"

What a wonderful idea for anyone who has to work in this weather! Here are some ideas to put in your snack box (all prepackaged of course).