Tri-State Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Saturday

Break out the umbrella and rubber boots, the rain is a-comin'!

The National Weather Service in Paducah has placed the entire Tri-State under a Marginal Risk for severe weather on Saturday with heavy rain and damaging winds being the main threat both days.

The complete Hazardous Weather Statement from the NWS reads as follows:

An area of widespread rain and thunderstorms within a deformation

zone will move northeastward through the OH Valley early Saturday.

In wake of morning storms, a dry slot will spread through this

region along an intense upper jet axis. Within the dry slot and

along western fringe of the warm sector, a corridor of diabatic

heating may occur as low clouds mix out from IL into western KY.

This process and cold temperatures aloft would support 500-1000 J/kg

MLCAPE and steep lapse rates. Should this scenario evolve, severe

storms may redevelop during the afternoon primarily along the

portion of the cold front north of the upper jet axis, posing a risk

for large hail, damaging wind and a few tornadoes. Will introduce a

marginal risk category this update, but a categorical risk upgrade

might be needed in later outlooks once more confidence is obtained

regarding the evolution of the thermodynamic environment.

The Storm Prediction Center defines a Marginal Risk as "an area of severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity" meaning there likely isn't much to worry about other than the inconvenience thunderstorms bring, but as we know weather can be wildly unpredictable and things can change quickly so it's best to be prepared for the worst.

[Source: National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center]