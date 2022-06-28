This Missouri Home Has Enormous Basketball Court & Golf Room

Get ready to look at one of the most unique and large homes in Missouri.

This Columbia, Missouri home listed for $2.7 million comes with an enormous basketball court, golf room, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms and is over 8,900 square feet. Did I mention it also has an 8-car garage?

Missouri Home Comes With Indoor Basketball Court & 8 Car Garage

I would think that this would be listed for more since it's been newly renovated, and has a ton of space and entertainment. Not that $2.7 million isn't a lot of money I just wouldn't though it would be listed for more, this is kinda a bargain deal I would think.

Again, you would need so much fancy furniture to fill all these rooms, I would be afraid something would break. Actually, I know something would break.