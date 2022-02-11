All you need is a place to sleep and a small kitchen and bathroom, and this tiny house has everything and more.

Get our free mobile app

I know my family and I would NEVER be able to live in a tiny house, even when the girls move out I don't think I could live in something so small. I need my space, and my husband needs his man cave (more like a man garage). But tiny houses are becoming more and more popular with young adults who may have just graduated and are looking to be on their own, or a couple downsizing when their kids move out.

So I went down a Tiny House rabbit hole and found that there are tiny homes for sale all over North America. From California (about the only way I could afford living in CA) to Colorado, Missouri, and New York there are tiny houses for sale all over. This one I found in Missouri is located in Nixa, Missouri, and is listed for $25,000. It use to be a storage container and the owner renovated it into a tiny home.

The house comes with a small bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom with cedar siding front, with metal siding and roofing everywhere else. Here's the best part...it's moveable. The price does not include the home to be shipped, but that's the great thing about most of these tiny homes. You can bring them everywhere. It's like a mobile home just smaller and easier to move, at least it looks easier to move.

Tiny House For Sale Looks Much Bigger on The Inside