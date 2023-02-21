This Delightful Indiana Diner Will Transport You Back in Time

If you're a fan of nostalgia, this diner is a must-see!

American Diners

What is it exactly that makes a restaurant a diner? Well according to Delighted Coooking a diner is a place that typically specializes in American fare, and offers seating at tables, and a communal counter.

It isn't uncommon for diners to be open 24 hours a day. Diners date all the way back to the late 1800s, but they actually peaked in popularity around mid-century from the 1930s-the 1960s.

One major feature of a diner is the style and type of food. Many diners serve a variety of breakfast foods at any hour of the day. Common fare includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, burgers, sandwiches, pie and the like. Prices are traditionally quite reasonable and specials of the day are common.

Delighted Cooking has an excellent deep dive into diners and why they became so popular in American culture, it's a fantastic article, which you can read here.

Indiana's Oasis Diner

So let's take a little road trip to Plainfield, Indiana which is home to the Oasis Diner. The Oasis Diner is everything you think of when you think of a 1950s diner, right down to the chrome on the building. My friend Hilary recently took a trip to Plainfield and dined at Oasis Diner, and she said it was like transporting back to a simpler time.

Oasis Diner opened in 1954, and they're still slinging delicious American fare. According to their website, Oasis Diner is well-known for their tenderloin sandwich (a Hoosier favorite)! They serve everything from breakfast to dinner. They have delicious-looking burgers, and of course, no diner experience would be complete, without milkshakes!

If you want to learn more about Oasis Diner, you can check out their site, here.