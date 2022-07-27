Did you hear the news? The Creme Coffee House has been part of the Owensboro coffee scene for over a decade, and they're adding a brand-new coffee trailer. The mobile cafe' will specialize in a wide variety of coffee, non-coffee, and food options.

Whether you stop by to grab a cup of coffee, relax and read a book, listen to live music, or grab a bite to eat, The Creme Coffee House in Downtown Owensboro is the place to hang out. The restaurant's vibe is very Seattle-like. Both funky and whimsical, the inside offers a great place for friends and family to chat and relax. They've been offering a place for customers to experience great food and drinks since 2008. I love stopping in to grab something from the bakery and to soak in the cozy atmosphere. They've changed with the times, and the announcement of the new coffee trailer is no exception!

Best coffee in town … and the brick-and-mortar location atmosphere is unbeatable! - Donna Davis

Great people and love the Atmosphere! Definitely a place to go relax, listen to great music, and de-stress. - LaTasha Lucinda Shemwell

Best coffee place in town! Love the atmosphere and the people there are the friendliest! And the coffee ain’t too shabby either!! - Steve Wilkerson

THE CREME COFFEE HOUSE MOBILE COFFEE TRAILER

On Monday, I was scrolling through social media and saw the announcement. The Creme Coffee House has a new mobile trailer. They'll offer a scaled-back menu with all of your favorites. You can book the trailer to come to your business or event, and they'll come directly to you. It's a must-visit coffee shop on wheels.

Yay, I'm so excited this is actually happening!!!! - Heather Whited

"We are so excited to formally announce our MOBILE COFFEE TRAILER!! We will be serving hot, iced, and blended specialty lattes, regular drip coffee, lemonade, teas, sandwiches (breakfast and lunch anytime were open), small desserts, and smoothies!! Our menu will be smaller than in our store, but will still have a variety of coffee, non-coffee, and food options! We are ready to come set up at your business, parties, events, weddings, or just anywhere we can around town!! We know it’s inconvenient to come downtown, especially with the new 2hour parking situation or when it’s cold and rainy, so we thought “let’s bring the coffee to you!!” This has been a goal for 2 years and here it is! A dream into reality! There’s no one else to thank except you Owensboro! Thank you so much to every single customer that has supported and continues to support our small business!! We can’t thank yall enough, and can’t wait to serve you in our new trailer!!" - The Creme Coffee Shop Announced on Monday



So proud of you! - Brady Lynn Harley

Come to Owensboro Health. PLEASE! - Kacey Diane Moore

Congratulations! Glad you reached your goal. - Eden Rutland

We would love to have you at Walgreens! - Amy McDurmon

THE CREME COFFEE HOUSE MENU

The Creme Coffee House has a very diverse menu. They offer everything from your breakfast favorites, to many sandwich options, delectable desserts, a wide variety of coffee options, and specialty drinks galore. Although the mobile trailer won't offer the complete menu, they'll bring all of your delicious favorites.

Our favorite coffee shop in Owensboro! The atmosphere is awesome and everyone is always friendly. - Chloe Nichols

I love coming here every time we come through Owensboro. The atmosphere is so relaxing and the drinks and food are excellent. - Kayla Jacobs

The Creme is a super cute and cozy place to sit and enjoy amazing coffee, snacks, and more!! I strongly recommend checking it out!! - Rebecca King

AIR BNB ABOVE THE CREME COFFEE HOUSE

Last year, Joe and Angel Welsh had a chance to stay in the beautiful rental above The Creme Coffee House. At the time, it was for sale. They found the stay enjoyable and shared it in November of 2021. It is truly stunning!

Downtown Owensboro Building Has An Adorable Hidden Airbnb Above It & It's For Sale The Creme Coffee House in Owensboro is a gorgeous addition to downtown. The building is unique and fun, totally eclectic and a great spot right in the middle of all the action. Anyone who visits or ventures inside falls in love with the atmosphere. Many don't know that right about it all there is a beautiful little Airbnb available for overnights. Now that the building is for sale this little treasure is too.

I have been loving this place for years... every time I walk in the door, I know they have my favorite tea and a nice cozy place to curl up and relax...and the deserts are delicious!! - Kelly Lynn Annin