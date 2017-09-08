Have you been wanting to get involved in your community by helping a charity organization or good cause? Look no further! We have a list of charity events / good causes to support right here in the Evansville area. Here's a list of events throughout September that will enable you a way to give back to your community:

Cheesecake For Charity

September 8th from 7 p.m to 9 p.m at Party Central

According to the event's Facebook page, the event boasts "Great food, fantastic Cheesecake, wine, auctions (both live and silent) and fantastic entertainment!" Please make a reservation by calling 812-464-1025. Hosted by Outreach Ministries who provide relief to families in need.

Family Fun Fair by Holly's House

September 10th, Sunday from 1 p.m to 4p.m.

Support the mission of Holly's House by attending the annual Fun Fair! Donations can be made directly to Holly's House to support victims of abuse. Alternatively, you may also show support by participating in the free activities carnival games, face painting, haircuts for kids, and more! A BMX show will be on the schedule as well as a Cruise-In for anything on wheels.

Painting With a Purpose: Another Chance for Animals presented by Painting with a Twist (Evansville, IN) and Another Chance for Animals

September 12th, Thursday from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

Support rescue animals by painting pretty works of art! Come show your support and paint to help Another Chance for Animals. Paint, relax, and laugh at Painting With a Twist in Evansville while 70% of proceeds will be donated to ACA! Tickets on sale here!

Inaugural Dash for disABILITIES KRA 5K Walk/Run hosted by Kentucky Rehabilitation Association

September 12th, Tuesday from 6 p.m to 9 p.m at Smothers Park in Owensboro, Kentucky

This 5K walk/run supports students with disabilities. All proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for students with disabilities.

This evening race will start at McConnell Plaza. Please register for this event HERE!

Autism Acceptance Walk 2017 by Owensboro Autism Network

September 16th, Saturday from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. at Apollo High School in Owensboro, Kentucky

An annual fundraiser for the Owensboro Autism Network, the Autism Acceptance Walk supports families who have children with autism. For detailed information and how to register a team of walkers, please visit Owensboro Autism Network's official website.

25th Annual Southwest Indiana AIDS Walk by AIDS RESOURCE GROUP

September 16th, Saturday at 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

The 25th annual AIDS Walk will benefit individuals in the Evansville area affected by HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C. In addition to the walk, there will be bounce houses, prize drawings, a silent auction, health/vendor fair, live entertainment and more! For additional information visit their official website here.

Azzip Gives Back!

September 19th, Tuesday from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. at Azzip Pizza on Pearl drive on the west-side of Evansville OR Azzip Pizza on Green River Road on Evansville's east-side.

Eat Pizza, Raise Dough! is the slogan for Azzip's give back day supporting Another Chance for Animals! All you have to do is present the coupon either on paper or electronically, and ACA will receive 20% of your total ticket in funds. Visit the Azzip Gives Back Facebook page for the coupon and more details!

These aren't all of the charity / good deed events happening here in the Tri-State this month, but it's a good start for someone looking for a way to give back to their community. If you know of any other good causes or charity events not listed, feel free to share them!