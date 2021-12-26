Stop! It’s Actually Illegal to Do This to Your Car in Illinois

To be fined for this might actually be one of the dumbest things ever. There is an assumed risk but to make it illegal seems a bit much.

In 2018, I bought my first car with a remote start. Having a car with the capability of being started from inside your warm home, is one of the greatest automotive advances ever, in my opinion. Even without a remote start, I never wanted to get in my car until it was sufficiently warm.

Just over three years ago, a law was passed making it illegal to warm your 'unoccupied' vehicle up before heading out, unless you basically have a remote start. Here's the legal language:

(625 ILCS 5/11-1401) (from Ch. 95 1/2, par. 11-1401)

Sec. 11-1401. Unattended motor vehicles. Except for a law enforcement officer or an operator of an authorized emergency vehicle performing his or her official duties, no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition, effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway. An unattended motor vehicle shall not include an unattended locked motor vehicle with the engine running after being started by a remote starter system.

Unless you are law enforcement, an emergency vehicle, or have a remote start, you'll have to sit in the car while it warms up.

The reason behind the new law was to protect us from having our cars stolen. Authorities are giving us even more incentive to abide by this law, by handing out fines if they catch you. We've heard fines from $100-$250.