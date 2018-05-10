“Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive This Saturday

This Saturday, May 12th, the U.S. Postal Service is making it real easy for you to help those in need. They are holding their 26th Annual "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive!

It's a very simple concept. All you have to do is set out your non-perishable food well before your letter carrier’s normal pick-up time. Your mail carrier will not only be delivering mail as usual, but will be picking up your food donations as well. This means that the pickup time might be a tad bit later than usual.

The most needed items this year are:

Canned vegitables

Canned fruit

Peanut butter

Of course, any and all non-perishable food items will be gladly accepted! All food donations will stay local, as they will be donated to the Tri-State Food Bank. Aside from making those food donations, you can also help out by volunteering to assist in sorting the non-perishable food items that are collected by the community mail carriers.

