Sporting SI U14 Girls Soccer Advances to 2017 Kansas Regionals

For only the fifth time in the club's 33 year history, the Sporting SI (Southern Indiana) Shock girls soccer team are heading to Kansas to compete in the US Youth Soccer Region II Championship tournament!

The road to Kansas wasn't as simple as clicking their heels together, as a member of the non-profit Indiana Soccer, the Sporting KC affiliate Shock first had to beat out several of the top teams in the state to win the President's Cup state tournament, a feat no other U14 team in the area accomplished. The Shock booked their trip to Regionals with a win over Indiana Fire Juniors 03G Red in the championship match.

Coached by former University of Evansville standout, Krissy Engelbrecht, who also spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the University of Southern Indiana women's soccer team, the Shock now head to Overland Park, Kansas to face other state champion squads from from Illinois, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri in an effort to earn a spot at Nationals.

The team will play three preliminary games at the following times:

Thursday, June 15th at 4:30 p.m . - FC United 2003 Predator (Illinois)

. - FC United 2003 Predator (Illinois) Friday, June 16th at 3:00 p.m . - Black Hills Rapids (South Dakota)

. - Black Hills Rapids (South Dakota) Saturday, June 17th at 3:00 p.m. - SBV AC Milan 03 (Kansas)

A HUGE congrats to the team and their coaches for this amazing accomplishment, and best of luck at Regionals!

For more information on Sporting SI, visit their official website, and be sure to follow along with the team's progress at Regionals through the US Youth Soccer online scoreboard.