I'm not exactly sure when wine started to become so popular in America - I don't remember that always being the case, but it sure is now. In fact, back in 2014, America became the world's largest wine-consuming nation - and consumption has continued to increase each year since. Due to the popularity and the demand for more wine, we have seen a huge increase in the number of vineyards and wineries across the country, and Southern Indiana is no exception.

Is There a Difference Between a Vineyard and a Winery?

Yes, there is a distinction between the two. This is, perhaps, the simplest explanation of the difference - a vineyard is where the grapes are grown, and a winery is where the wine is made (using the grapes from the vineyard). You will often see a vineyard and a winery on the same property, but that's not always the case. While they do rely on each - the winery needs the grapes, and the vineyard needs somewhere to send the grapes - they do not always go hand in hand.

Which Wineries Should I Visit?

Believe me, you could spend hours and hours researching all of the different wineries and/or vineyards in Southern Indiana - they are all over the place. I have done a bit of that research for you (you're welcome) and have compiled a list of places you might want to visit. All of these locations are within driving distance (less than 3 hours) of Evansville. Before you say anything, I realize and fully admit that there are a bunch of wineries not included on this list. I do apologize if I omitted your favorite place.



