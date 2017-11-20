The downtown Evansville businesses invite you to shop and enjoy the attractions this Saturday, November 25th on "Small Business Saturday."

Small businesses across America invite you to celebrate and support them. Downtown Evansville has a wide variety of restaurants, museums, fitness clubs, and shopping places throughout the area that you can enjoy!

You can also stop by the Old Courthouse for a Holiday Open House from 10am - 2pm for refreshments, Holiday music, and the Old Courthouse Christmas Tree.

For more information, visit the Evansville Downtown Alliance Facebook for a listing of all the Small Business attractions.