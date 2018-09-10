Semi Crash Blocking Lanes of US 231 in Daviess Co.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting that a semi has overturned on the northbound lanes of US 231 near the Natcher Bridge blocking access to the bridge into Indiana.

The wreck caused molten aluminum to spill onto the roadway. The closure could last as long as four hours and motorist are encouraged to detour using the Blue Bridge or the Hawesville Bridge.

A passenger car was involved in the incident and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Stay up-to-date with the latest info at Eyewitness News.