Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance Program Will Help Those In Need During The Holidays

The Salvation Army is excited to offer a Christmas Assistance Program that will help those in need this holiday season.

Those who are interested in applying for the Christmas Assistance Program can do so on the following dates and times:

October 24-26 from 9am-3pm

October 29-November 2 from 9am-3pm.

Additional hours for applications are the following dates and times:

November 1 from 5:30pm-7:00pm

Saturday, November 3 from 9am-3pm.

If you plan on applying, make sure that you bring the following items with you

Proof of all income

income Proof of all household expenses (Rent & Utilities, etc.)

household expenses (Rent & Utilities, etc.) Social security cards for everyone in the household

Picture ID or Driver’s License

You will need to have those items with you in order to apply. Applications can be completed at the Salvation Army located at 1040 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville.