Rudy Mine Trails (Shaped by Faith)

Sara McNulty is a Master Naturalist & Founder of the Friends of Rudy Mine Trails.

Earlier in the year Sara gave us the history behind Rudy Mine trails and she mentioned all of the wonderful opportunities there is on the land to enjoy the great outdoors and to get some exercise at the same time.

There are plenty of walking and biking trails, along with benches on the trails for you to sit and just be still and listen to all the nature sounds. There are nature walks, bird watching walks, and many other activities planned that are all FREE at Rudy Mine Trails.

Make sure to check out their Facebook page for more information about these events. Friends of Rudy Mine Trails

Sara talked about the health benefits of spending time in nature and how being out in the middle of God's creation makes us feel at peace as we notice we have less stress and anxiety. There is a biochemical effect that takes place on our bodies when we are out in nature.

We also discussed how God created nature to help strengthen our immune system and to bring natural healing to our bodies.

You don't want to miss this interesting discussion and just maybe you will be inspired to get out and experience this peacefulness for yourself at Rudy Mine Trails!