Win a Car Pass to the 2023 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Evansville

The holidays are in full swing and for many families in the Tri-State, a drive through the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights at Garvin Park has become a holiday tradition.

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights Opens For the 2023 Season on Thanksgiving Night

We are proud to partner with G.D. Ritzy's and the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center for the 30th year of the drive-thru event which promises to be the largest yet with over 80 displays featuring over 90,000 light bulbs that have been installed by volunteers from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the National Electrical Contractors Association, and Electrical JATC (Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee).

The Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights began on Thanksgiving night (November 23rd) and will feature several of your favorite displays from years past including the Flying Bears with Balloons and the Juggling Bear, Santa Playing a Grand Piano, the Dragon, Humpty Dumpty, and an Elf Ski Jumping.

This year's event will also feature a couple of new displays such as a new Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights logo display and the story of the Nutcracker using mice as the stars of the show.

Another new feature for 2023 will be the addition of Andy, Elf in the Park. Andy will be on display somewhere in the park and will move to a new location each week (just like his cousin, the Elf on the Shelf). If you spot Andy while you're driving through, take a picture with your phone's camera, visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center's Facebook page, and share your picture in the comments on that week's post about Andy. One grand prize winner from all the entries each week will receive:

$40 MasterCard from Liberty Federal Credit Union

$40 Gift Card from Ritzy’s Luxury Grill & Ice Creams

5 Gift Certificates, each for a 60-minute session at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

4 Pack of Tickets to Evansville Thunderbolt Hockey Game

5 Gift Certificates, Each for Box of Dozen Donuts from Krispy Kreme

There will also be 10 bonus prize winners every week who will each receive:

2 Tickets to Evansville Thunderbolt Hockey Game

60-minute session at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Gift Certificate for Box of Dozen Donuts from Krispy Kreme

For more on Andy, visit the Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights website.

The Bright Lights 5K

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Easterseals Rehabilitation Center loading...

If you're a runner looking for a different type of running experience, the Bright Lights 5K returns to the Fantasy of Lights this year on Wednesday, December 6th. The timed race begins at 5:45 PM CDT and will start under the lighted arches close to the entrance of Garvin Park off Morgan Ave. The course consists of 3 laps around the park and through Fantasy of Lights, finishing back under the lighted arches. A one-mile walk is also available for those who would like to participate but aren't looking to do a full 5K.

Registration is $30 for the 5K and $5 for the one-mile walk and can be done online.

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights Schedule and Ticket Prices

Canva / Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Canva / Easterseals Rehabilitation Center loading...

The Fantasy of Lights will run nightly starting on Thanksgiving Night through January 1st, 2024 at the following times:

Sundays through Thursdays: 5:00 - 9:00 PM

Fridays and Saturdays: 5:00 - 10:00 PM

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: 5:00 - 10:00 PM

Ticket Prices

$7 for up to 6 people

$10 for 7-14 people

$25 for 15 or more people

Bulk tickets are also available until the start of the event.

Horse-drawn carriage rides will also be available once again for $30, weather permitting. That price includes admission and no reservations are required or accepted for carriage rides.

Keep listening for special station nights where we'll be on-site at the Fantasy of Lights handing out station swag and giving you the chance to take a carriage ride through the display with us.

All proceeds from the event will help the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville continue to provide therapy and other services to children and adults with disabilities in the Tri-State area.

For more information on this year's event, visit the Rizty's Fantasy of Lights website.

[Sources: Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights / Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Facebook]

