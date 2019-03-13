Raben Tire Announces Relocation of East Side Store in Evansville

- Contributed by Gary Rice

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, March 12, 2019 — Raben Tire is excited to announce the relocation of their Evansville East Side location, currently at 1167 South Green River Road, to the former Sears Auto Center building at 1100 South Green River Road, located adjacent to Washington Square Mall. The move is initially planned to take place in early May 2019.

In the wake of substantial growth, Raben Tire was eager to expand into this much larger facility. The former Sears location has 18 tire and auto service bays and a large product showroom. Raben is currently remodeling the facility and renovating the service center with state-of-art equipment.

“We are proud to be revitalizing this building into the new larger East Side location”, says James Raben, one of the founding brothers. “Evansville is where our company began, and to step up and fill the historic Sears auto service building and enhance the community at the same time, it is an awesome opportunity.”

Scott Cisney, CEO of Raben Tire, added “with the expansion into this larger facility, we have a greater ability to expand and enhance the overall customer experience. So much can be done here when it comes to automotive care.”

