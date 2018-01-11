Proof That Black Ice Is Real [FUNNY VIDEO]

With the pending winter storm approaching the Tri-State, this might be all the proof you need to be a little more cautious in icy weather. Black Ice can be hard to spot. Especially when you are walking out to your vehicle first thing in the morning. You're tired and you want to hurry up and get out of the cold, so you rush to your car. However, with the winter storm approaching and the threat of ice being as high as it is, you might want to be more cautious walking out to your vehicle...otherwise you might end up like this guy...or worse!