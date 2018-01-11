We reported yesterday that an several guns were stolen from Whittaker Guns early yesterday morning. The Louisville Division of ATF reported that, "at least four unknown persons burglarized Whittaker Guns, located in Owensboro, by forcibly gaining entry into the store and stealing an undetermined amount of firearms."

Overnight, we received word that,

The The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Daviess County Sheriff Office, Kentucky State Police (KSP) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Whitaker Guns a federal firearms licensee.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total possible reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the Owensboro Area Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.

ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws. For more information about ATF and its programs go to www.atf.gov.

-from Louisville Division of ATF