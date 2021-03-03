St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner and the latest downtown photo opportunity is ready to help us celebrate!

The Downtown Economic Improvement District works really hard to give downtown Evansville some unique appeal. Whether it's organizing a sidewalk sale for the local businesses and shops on Main Street or making sure that the sidewalks are clear of snow for pedestrians, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is always working to bring vitality to downtown.

One of the things that I love most that the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District does to encourage visitors are both the permanent and seasonal, pop-up photo opportunities. You're likely familiar with Self.E Ally where you can find not one but two beautifully painted murals on the walls perfect for a fun photo and maybe you remember the Heart of Downtown - a beautiful lighted pop-up display to celebrate Valentine's Day. But what about the next celebratory occasion? You know the one we celebrate in honor of the man who drove the snakes out of Ireland?

Get our free mobile app

If you're hoping to find a little luck of the Irish this St. Patrick's Day, look no further than Downtown Evansville. In honor of the beloved day of all things green and Irish, the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed another seasonal pop-up photo prop. This time, on 4th Street in front of Goldman's Pawn. That's where you'll find a two-story rainbow and the overflowing pot of gold at the end of it. Stop by and take a photo, visit the wonderful nearby businesses like GJust Rennie's and Jayas (Pro Tip: Jayas has the best egg rolls in town!) and may the Luck O' the Irish be with you!

SEE MORE: This Pigeon Forge Cabin Has an Unbelievable Indoor Cavern Pool

LOOK AT THIS: See Inside the Gatlinburg Putt Putt Cabin