The Apollo Eaglettes Dance Troupe in Owensboro is in the running to score a $1,600 music package, and they need our help to do it.

The Eaglettes are up against troupes from northern Indiana, Louisiana, Texas, and Michigan in the 2017 Music Makeover contest being held by CheMIXtry, a music production company that specializes in creating custom music mixes for competitive dance and cheer troupes, because no matter how well a choreographed dance routine is, if the music isn't right, the whole routine fails. Think trying to do a hip-hop routine to banjo music.

Here's how the contest works, visit the CheMIXtry website and select Apollo from the list of troupes. That will take you to another page where all you do is click the "Like" button on the right hand side of the page to record your vote.

According to Sarrena Sampson, who alerted us to the contest through a Facebook message, you can vote every day for the next two weeks on four different devices.

First place will get the aforementioned $1,600 package, while second place will get a $600 package, and third will score a $200 package.