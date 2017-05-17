Poker Run Fundraiser for Riley’s Happening this Weekend!

You can help raise money for a great cause!

iStock

Everyone loves a Poker Run and everyone loves raising money for a great cause. This Saturday, May 20th, the annual Mad Max's Ride for the Kid's is happening at Burdette Park! This is going to be a full day of events including food, live music, and auctions. And yes, they will be raffling off a Harley Davidson bike to one lucky winner!

The Poker Run will begin at 9am at Buds Harley Davidson with the festivities moving to Burdette Park shortly after. You can get all the info about the event here!

You can also get more information about the organization here!