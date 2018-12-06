According to the National Weather Service a sizable snowstorm is moving into the tri-state. We are expected to see some heavy winter weather this weekend!

From the National Weather Service

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southern

Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast

Missouri.

DAY ONE...Today and Tonight

Some light snow will be possible across much of southern Illinois

this afternoon, and across the Evansville Tri State early this

evening. No accumulations or travel difficulties are expected at

this time.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday

Some wintry precipitation is possible this weekend, mainly across

the southern half of the region. The heaviest precipitation

potential is Saturday night. Considerable uncertainty still exists

with this storm system, but depending on the exact track of the

storm system, some significant impacts are possible. At this time,

mostly sleet and snow are forecast, but some light icing is also

possible.

The precipitation will be slow to get started very late Friday

night and Saturday. Many areas will remain dry until Saturday

night, especially those areas north of a Cape Girardeau to Paducah

to Hopkinsville Kentucky line.

Steadier and more widespread precipitation is forecast Saturday

night. There will be a sharp northern edge to the precipitation

shield, and the Interstate 64 corridor in southern Illinois and

southwest Indiana could stay dry. Further south, significant snow

and sleet accumulations are possible across southwest Kentucky

and southeast Missouri.

The precipitation will diminish on Sunday, when some additional

light accumulations are possible. Temperatures will creep slightly

above freezing on Sunday.

Listen for later statements and forecasts on this potential winter

event.