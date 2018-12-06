National Weather Service Predicts Possible Significant Winter Weather Storm this Weekend
According to the National Weather Service a sizable snowstorm is moving into the tri-state. We are expected to see some heavy winter weather this weekend!
From the National Weather Service
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of southern
Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.
DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
Some light snow will be possible across much of southern Illinois
this afternoon, and across the Evansville Tri State early this
evening. No accumulations or travel difficulties are expected at
this time.
DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday
Some wintry precipitation is possible this weekend, mainly across
the southern half of the region. The heaviest precipitation
potential is Saturday night. Considerable uncertainty still exists
with this storm system, but depending on the exact track of the
storm system, some significant impacts are possible. At this time,
mostly sleet and snow are forecast, but some light icing is also
possible.
Potential for significant winter precipitation exists this
weekend.
Some wintry precipitation is expected this weekend. The heaviest
precipitation potential is Saturday night. Depending on the exact
track of the storm system, significant impacts are possible in
southwest Kentucky and southeast Missouri. At this time, mostly
sleet and snow are forecast, but some light icing is possible.
The precipitation will be slow to get started very late Friday
night and Saturday. Many areas will remain dry until Saturday
night, especially those areas north of a Cape Girardeau to Paducah
to Hopkinsville Kentucky line.
Steadier and more widespread precipitation is forecast Saturday
night. There will be a sharp northern edge to the precipitation
shield, and the Interstate 64 corridor in southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana could stay dry. Further south, significant snow
and sleet accumulations are possible across southwest Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.
The precipitation will diminish on Sunday, when some additional
light accumulations are possible. Temperatures will creep slightly
above freezing on Sunday.
Listen for later statements and forecasts on this potential winter
event.