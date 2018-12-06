A Blessed Mess (Shaped by Faith)

Heidi McCain, founder of A Blessed Mess and her daughter Harley McCarty, talked about the natural products their company has to offer. Heidi brings the creative ideas behind the business and Harley markets these ideas and brings them to the market place.

Heidi started implementing the idea of using all natural products years ago when she was a stay at home Mom raising her children. She made sure her children were using products that were not harmful to their bodies or full of chemicals. Heidi has a long line of products that she offers such as home made soaps, anti aging products, lotions, healing salves, bath bombs and the list goes on and on.

Check out their Facebook page and message them if you are interested in ordering any of their natural products. A Blessed Mess, LLC

