A Newburgh family suffered the tragic loss of their teenage daughter and friends are coming together to provide meals to the family at this time.

James Pauls

I cannot even begin to imagine what the family of 16-year old Davis Collier must be going through. The young Castle High School student lost her life in a sledding accident over the weekend in Newburgh. Friends of the Collier family have organized a Meal Train to accommodate the dinner needs of the family in their time of grief. If you would like to donate a meal, you may do so by visiting MealTrain.com.