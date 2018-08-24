Low Cost Vaccine Clinic at Warrick Humane Society

The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low cost, walk-in vaccine clinic on September 1st! Here's what you need to know!

The Warrick Humane Society wants to make sure you get your pets vaccinated. So they're hosting a low cost, walk-in vaccine clinic to help alleviate some of the costs of vaccinating your pets. The clinic will be at the Warrick Humane Society on Saturday September 1st, from 9A-12P. It is walk-in only, so you do not have to make an appointment.

You also do not have to be a resident of Warrick County to use the low-cost clinic. It's open to anyone!