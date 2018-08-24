Low Cost Vaccine Clinic at Warrick Humane Society
The Warrick Humane Society is hosting a low cost, walk-in vaccine clinic on September 1st! Here's what you need to know!
The Warrick Humane Society wants to make sure you get your pets vaccinated. So they're hosting a low cost, walk-in vaccine clinic to help alleviate some of the costs of vaccinating your pets. The clinic will be at the Warrick Humane Society on Saturday September 1st, from 9A-12P. It is walk-in only, so you do not have to make an appointment.
You also do not have to be a resident of Warrick County to use the low-cost clinic. It's open to anyone!
We will be offering low cost vaccines to the public with Dr. Belt. This clinic is walk-in only and no appointment is necessary. You do not have to be a resident of Warrick County to take advantage of this clinic. The clinic will be done next to the shelter at our Home Away Pet Spa building. Prices are as follows:
Rabies - $15
DA2PP - $15
Bordetella - $15
Canine Influenza - $20
Heartworm Test - $15
FVRCP - $15
FeLV/FIV Test - $20
Microchip - $15