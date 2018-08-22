EPD Investigating A Series Of Robberies On Evansville’s West Side

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help with information on two armed robberies on the West Side. EPD posted surveillance images from both robberies that took place on Saturday, August 18th and Tuesday, August 21st. Based on surveillance images and the proximity of both armed robberies, police believe the same person is responsible for both robberies.

No injuries were reported at either scene. The suspect, however, is still at large. The Evansville Police Department asks that anyone who may have information on this case to call WeTip or EPD. You can see the EPD's posts with all of the information made about the robberies and the images of the suspect below.