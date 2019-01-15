Limited Space Available for EPD 2019 Spring Citizen’s Academy

Residents looking for an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the inner workings of the Evansville Police Department will once again have that opportunity this Spring when the Department's 10-week Citizen's Academy convenes beginning March 26th at the C.K. Newsome Center on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.

The Department has hosted an Academy every Spring and Fall for over twenty years as a way for every day people like you and I to learn more about the various units within the Department and how they work to keep us safe day in and day out. A few of the units that will be represented in the Spring Academy include S.W.A.T., Bomb Squad, and Crime Scene. There will also be a question answer session with Chief Billy Bolin, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

A new feature in this session will be "Online Child Exploitation Prevention" showcasing the Department's efforts to identify and put a stop to individuals using social media and other online avenues to prey on children.

The three-hour sessions run from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. every Tuesday and is free to attend. However, space is limited. Register now through the Evansville Police Department website, or download the registration form here and mail it to the following address:

EVANSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

15 NW ML King, Jr. BLVD., Room 129

Evansville, IN 47708

For more information, contact Debbie Hildebrandt with the Police Training Unit at 812-436-4948 or email at dhildebrandt@evansvillepolice.com

[Source: Evansville Police Department]