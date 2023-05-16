Today is National BBQ Day! To celebrate, we're asking who serves up the best in Owensboro, Kentucky. Meet the contenders, and vote for your favorite. Will it be Moonlite, Old Hickory, or Ole South?

Get our free mobile app

Memphis has its regional style rub, many say Texas is the best state for BBQ, and Kansas City offers its sweet and thick sauces. In Owensboro, we have a taste and style all our own. We offer mutton slow-smoked to perfection, and our signature stew, burgoo. This is why we have restaurants ranked among the nation's best. Which of Owensboro's BBQ joints serve the best bbq in town?

MOONLITE BAR-B-Q INN

People in the region love Moonlite Bar-B-Q for many different reasons. Whether you order traditional ribs, pulled pork, chicken, mutton, or brisket, their talented BBQ experts know how to cook. They offer catering, and you can order carry-out off the menu. What is Moonlite best known for?

"What is it that distinguishes our barbecue from the barbecue in the rest of the world? It's the local popularity of barbecued mutton. Since 1963, we cook in the old-fashioned Kentucky tradition."

Their large buffet draws people from all over the country, with all-you-can-eat ribs, chopped pork, mouthwatering beef, mutton smoked to perfection, all the homemade sides, and an extensive dessert bar with their famous banana pudding!

BUFFET HOURS

Monday - Saturday (Lunch) 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday - Thursday (Evening) 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Friday & Saturday (Evening) 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:30 pm

MOONLITE BAR-B-Q INN LOCATION

2840 W Parrish Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

OLD HICKORY BAR-B-QUE

Old Hickory Bar-B-Que is locally and family-owned since 1918. It's well-known that their pitmasters know how to serve award-winning bar-b-que. That's why it's a local favorite for out-of-town visitors and a bbq staple. They make it easy to order out or to have them cater your next event. You can even bring meat such as ham, deer, or turkey and they'll cook it for you. Because they offer this service, it makes holiday cooking easier!

"Old Hickory Bar-B-Que is a locally owned and family-operated restaurant that has been proudly serving families in Owensboro, KY since 1918. Our bar-b-que is legendary and has been featured in many magazines and TV shows."

Their signature dip is just one of the reasons Old Hickory Bar-B-Que is one of the best BBQ restaurants in the area! But, are they your favorite in town?

OLD HICKORY BAR-B-QUE HOURS

Monday through Thursday

9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Friday and Saturday

9:00 am - 10:00 pm

Sunday

9:00 am - 9:00 pm

OLD HICKORY BAR-B-QUE LOCATION

338 Washington Ave, Owensboro, KY 42301

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

OLE SOUTH BARBEQUE

Ole South Barbeque is known as Western Kentucky's best-kept BBQ secret. You feel like family with their laid-back mom-and-pop feel. Their mutton, bbq chicken, burgoo, and brisket, all cooked hot and fresh, keeps customers coming back for more. If you're looking for a delicious breakfast buffet, they offer that too.

"Ole South Barbeque offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet 7 days a week. Open daily at 6 am."

Is your barbeque go-to, Ole South Barbeque?

OLE SOUTH BARBEQUE LOCATION

3523 KY-54, Owensboro, KY 42303

GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS loading...

We're celebrating National BBQ Day, and now it's time to vote!

BEST BBQ IN OWENSBORO

2023 Top Ten Pizza Restaurants Based on Your Votes Are you looking for the BEST pizza in the tri-state? After over 9,000 votes were tabulated, you said these are the best local pizza restaurants to grab a slice. Do agree? *NOTE: Menu items and prices are subject to change.