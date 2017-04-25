Frito-Lay Recalls Chips Due to Possible Salmonella Presence
Who knew you could salmonella from potato chips? Apparently you could...'could' being the key word. Frito Lay has announced a voluntary recall because of the possibility of the presence of salmonella.
For the record, no illnesses have been reported at the time of this post. This is merely a precautionary recall.
From the U.S. Food & Drug Administration:
Frito-Lay today announced it is voluntarily recalling select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
This action is the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella. Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.
No illness related to this matter has been confirmed to date.