Indiana’s New All-Inclusive Water Park Allows Everyone to Have a Splashing Good Time

I think we can all agree that there is no such thing as "too many water parks" - I say the more the merrier. There's a brand new water park opening this summer that you might want to add to your list of Indiana summertime road trip destinations. It's an all-inclusive water park located west of Indianapolis, in the city of Avon, IN.

Murphy Aquatic Park

This shiny new water park, located in Avon's Washington Township Park, is scheduled to officially open on Saturday, May 28, 2022, and will boast an all-inclusive environment that is completely ADA accessible - that means kids and adults of all abilities will be able to play on all of the parks features. I absolutely love the fact that more and more places like this - a place that is purely meant to bring joy - are realizing how important it is to keep ALL of their guests capabilities in mind.

What Does the Water Park Include?

As you can see, Murphy Aquatic Park is massive and features a bunch of different areas and amenities, including a wave pool, water slides, water cannons, a toddler zone, and a big ol' water playground in the center of the pool. Everything is wheelchair accessible, including zero-depth entry, extra-wide ramps, and slides that are accessible in a chair. They even offer water wheelchairs - I didn't even know that was a thing. How cool!

Other Ways to Have Fun

Outside of the water park, there is another special all-inclusive playground for those that want to stay dry. Once again, the designers have thought of everything and every way to make every child feel comfortable. For example...

Signage for non-verbal children

Special 'hiding places' for kiddos that need a little break

A wheelchair-accessible merry go round

Shaded areas for those that need to get out of the sun for a bit

Sensory and wheelchair swings and more

Something Closer to Home

I understand that making a nearly 3-hour trip to visit a water park (as awesome as it may be) isn't exactly an easy thing to do for some folks. Luckily, there are several watery good times to choose from in and around the Evansville area. I'm sure these spots are already on your must-see list for summer 2022.

