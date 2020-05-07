Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Intros Virtual Lesson For Tristate Students

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are closed, but teachers continue to give lesson to the students, virtually. One of my dear friends has been introducing his lessons in a very unique way. It takes a lot more work on his part than just getting on a website video chat and talking. What he has been doing is so creative and awesome AND it grabs the students attention immediately.

During this strange period of extended virtual learning, Mr. Brent Seibert, a teacher at Jasper Middle School, asked his friends, from all over the Tristate and beyond, to help him out on his daily virtual lesson with a video intro. Most recently, Indianapolis Colts head coach, Frank Reich, helped rally up the students for a math lesson.



Here are some more familiar faces you might recognize.