Indiana Family Transforms Old Gymnasium Into Open Concept Home You Gotta See to Believe [PHOTOS]

It seems like such a waste when you drive by old buildings that aren't being used anymore. If you are like me, you can think of some really good uses for them. All it would take is someone with the time and money to give the building a good dose of TLC.

While most old buildings just get torn down and new ones are put into their place, some are turned into wonderful, renovated, and modern spaces that still keep some of the nostalgia of what the building used to be.

Twenty years ago, in Wilkinson, Indiana, a family bought an old high school gymnasium in hopes of renovating it into a single-family living space. Now, it looks incredible. All of their hard work has paid off and they have put it on the market.

Good news for us, because now we get to see inside this awesome renovation. Guess what, they kept half of the indoor basketball court intact.

1950's gymnasium for sale in Indiana

Here are the details for the Zillow listing,

Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat. Former Wilkinson HS Gym has 1/2 court with original basketball goal & original maple flooring--approx 5,984 sq ft. New living space with huge rooms has been added to the balance of the building in the last 20 years. Furnace, and a new roof north 1/2 of the gym, within two years. Was zoned commercial, now residential. Would make fantastic daycare or home for the basketball enthusiast. The cell tower lease is paid in full and can provide copies of the lease. All building measurements & dimensions are to be verified & approved by the buyer.

Photos of the renovated old high school gymnasium for sale in Indiana

loading...

loading...

Beautiful location in rural Indiana.

loading...

loading...

You can see that half of the roof has been replaced.

loading...

loading...

Although it's very low-key on the outside, the inside is spectacular.

loading...

loading...

Most of the original gymnasium floor remains and the homes flooring.

loading...

loading...

Some floors have been replaced, but the retro rafters remain.

loading...

loading...

The home is filled with lots of modernized space to move around. If you always wished for larger bathrooms, this is the home for you.

loading...

loading...

I love the insanely open concept of this home renovation. I'm so happy they didn't try to build a bunch of unnecessary walls to break up the space.

loading...

loading...

They built an upstairs for the four huge bedrooms.

loading...

loading...

See, I told you. The living space is enormous.

loading...

loading...

My favorite part is the positioning of the kitchen at the free throw space. Perfect. Leaving the lines, genius.

loading...

loading...

The original gym floor lines mixes the old with the new, perfectly.

loading...

loading...

The other half of the gym remains in all its glory. Look at the extra space above the gym. The possibilities are endless.

loading...

loading...

A view from the corner of the gym shows just how much could be done in the space. I would give anything to have that kind of space to hold dance and theatre classes, workshops, and productions. But, that's just me. LOL

loading...

loading...

The sale of this totally unique and fantastic home is pending, but at least we got a chance to peek inside a part of Indiana sports history made new again.

