According to a press release from the company, Centerpoint Energy has voluntarily suspended residential disconnects for the time being. You will still receive bills with the disconnect notice. CenterPoint is waiving the disconnects through May 31, 2022.

Ashley Babcock, Vice President, Indiana and Ohio Natural Gas

"We recognize there are many factors contributing to increased natural gas bills this winter heating season, including higher natural gas prices and a new rate structure – the first base rate increase since 2007 – that makes the customer's bill more dependent on the amount of natural gas used when compared to the prior rate structure. CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing our customers with the safe, reliable service they expect in the most cost-effective manner possible."

The Struggle is Real

I think that we've all been a bit shocked by the increase in our energy bill. My husband takes care of the bills, so I usually have no clue how much they are. Last week he mentioned that the bill was higher than our house payment. We both freaked out a bit.

The Problem Could Be Your House

We really thought that something must be off, so we called in a professional to take a look at our insulation. What insulation - Ha! Turns out, our entire attic is only insulated by our neighborhood raccoons and the mess they leave behind. This explains the extra surge in our bill.

Need More Assistance?

Customers are also encouraged to contact the local Indiana Community Action Agency, which administers the Indiana Energy Assistance Program (EAP) for income-eligible customers and can provide intake information about the application process and program requirements. EAP is available to Indiana customers with CenterPoint Energy natural gas and/or electric service.

You can also call CenterPoint Energy at 1-800-227-1376 to discuss payment options.

Get our free mobile app

Source: [CenterPoint Energy Evansville, IN]

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [